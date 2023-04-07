‘Poor mistakes’ prove so costly as relegation-threatened Poppies lose out

The Poppies had produced a solid and encouraging performance for the first 45 minutes but then conceded the opening goal in first-half stoppage-time.

And King’s Lynn then ran in three goals in 17 minutes after the break to take the game away from Glover’s team, who wilted in the early spring sun.

Decarrey Sheriff pulled a goal back but it proved to be only a consolation with Kettering now in desperate trouble at the wrong end of the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

And they are now heading into a crucial Easter Monday as the Poppies, who are just a point clear of Leamington who occupy the final relegation slot, take on the Brakes at Latimer Park while the two other teams in embroiled in the battle – Farsley Celtic and Blyth Spartans – also play each other.

Kettering weren’t helped by a late departure for the game as players eventually had to drive to Norfolk for the game after their coach broke down before arriving to pick them up at Latimer Park.

But Glover was in no mood to make any excuses.

“We shouldn’t concede right on 45 minutes,” the Poppies boss said.

“But some of our defending in the second half, some of the individual mistakes, that was like us a while ago so that disappoints me.

“They (King’s Lynn) will say they ran out worthy winners but some of our mistakes were poor from people who have been better than that for a few months now.

“It’s a sore one to take, especially with some good away support behind us.

“I am sure the fans, like me, were thinking we did okay in that first half but it’s disappointing the way it’s gone after that.

“We got around people, we kept possession of the ball and there was a spell when we did give it back to them and they hurt us because they are a good side.

“We maybe should have scored from one of our spells in the first half when we had good possession high up the pitch.

“But then we didn’t deal with first and second contacts, which we have been very good at and when you come to places like this you have to do what we did in the first half.

“Our preparation wasn’t great with what went on but I don’t think it’s an excuse because we were all still at the ground by 1.30pm.”

Glover is now urging his players to put the defeat behind them quickly as they now turn their attention to that huge clash with Leamington on Monday.

“The way the league is, this one has got to be put to bed really, really quickly,” he added.

“And I have said to them that their mentality has to be right for Monday, they have to prepare right between now and then and at 1.15pm when they come into the dressing-room on Monday they have to be ready to go again.