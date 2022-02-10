Players got everything they deserved, says Corby Town boss Mills

Gary Mills felt his Corby Town players got what they deserved for their recent efforts after they claimed a fine 4-2 win at Cambridge City last night (Wednesday).

It’s not been the season many at Steel Park hoped for in the Northern Premier League Midlands with a poor run, which included seven straight defeats, putting pay to any chances of promotion.

However, the Steelmen’s displays have picked up of late and it all came together against a Cambridge side who had been bang in form before last night.

The Corby Town players celebrate Peter Abimbola's goal, which put them in front during their 4-2 win at Cambridge City. Picture by David Tilley

Peter Abimbola gave the Steelmen the lead but the hosts hit back to go 2-1 up early in the second half through Jarid Robson and Michael Davis.

However, Connor Furey levelled and then Corby pulled away with Jordan O’Brien making it 3-2 from the penalty spot before Elliot Sandy rounded things off nine minutes from full-time.

“I think it’s what the players have deserved,” boss Mills said.

“They have performed well over the last few games and not got what they deserved.

“I was really pleased for them. I have been saying to them over the last two or three games that they needed to keep plugging away because it will turn for them. And that was the case.

“We were superb in the first half. We had a good shape about us and we worked hard and it was a good goal that we scored.

“But the first 10 minutes of the second half, we didn’t stop the crosses and they scored and then scored another one quickly after that.

“It was disappointing but we responded and we got the equaliser and then went on from there.

“It was a 10-minute blip which could have cost us but that was the only disappointing thing about the night.

“It’s been a tough, tough season but I have had players back in the last five or six games and while we have picked up points, I think we have deserved more.

“But they got their rewards for their hard work last night.”

The Steelmen are without a game this weekend and will return to action a week on Saturday when they take on Histon at Steel Park.

And Mills insists there is still “work to be done” for his players in the final 10 games of the campaign.

“I know I am repeating myself but it’s been a frustrating and disappointing season for myself and all connected with the club,” the Steelmen boss added.

“We want to finish it off well.

“I have been happy with everything the players have given me in the last half a dozen games.

“There have been tough games in there but there are 30 points to play for and we want to get as many as we can.

“It was a massive win for us last night because we have been looking at the wrong end of the table.