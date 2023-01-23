And, as Gary Setchell settles into his role as Steelmen boss, there are likely to be a couple of new faces on show.

Corby confirmed the arrival of young Peterborough United striker Lewis Darlington on a 28-day loan at the end of last week ahead of the postponed home clash with Spalding United.

And now it has been revealed that the Steelmen have signed defender Callum Milne on a dual registration with St Ives Town.

Callum Milne has joined Corby Town on a dual registration with St Ives Town. Picture by David Dawson

Milne is set to take the place of Jack Turner this evening after Corby confirmed the defender has been recalled from his loan spell at Steel Park by parent club Stratford Town.

In a statement, Corby said: “We would like to thank Ricky Marheineke and everyone at St Ives Town for assisting with this deal to ensure Callum can play tonight.”

