Player-boss Harriman taking the positives as Diamonds are turned over by Spalding United

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman said there were 'loads of positives' to take from his side's 3-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Spalding United on Saturday.

Luca Purse was red-carded in the first half

Rock-bottom Rushden were undone by the Tulips, who were helped significantly as Diamonds central defender Luca Purse was sent-off for a foul in the penalty area after just 37 minutes, with the visitors netting the spot-kick to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Spalding added a third goal late on to seal the victory at Hayden Road and claim the points, with the defeat leaving Diamonds bottom of the table, now 11 points adrift of safety.

But Harriman wasn't too disheartened after the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spalding are a good side and you could see their quality, but there are loads of positives we can take from the game," said the Diamonds player-boss.

"We conceded the first goal after 13 minutes which meant they had control of the game and we had to go after them a bit more.

"Moments change games in this league, and we had a couple of moments where we showed indecision, and that is the difference."

On Purse's red card, Harriman said: "Pursey holds his hands up, he knows he got a little bit caught in trouble, but I didn't understand the red card, the penalty and you end up 2-0 down, so you get the triple whammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it is what it is and we will have to bounce on next week.

"It made it tough going down to 10 men, but the boys were brilliant, we had some half chances, and we had some good moments going forward.

"So we will focus on the positives, learn from the negatives, and that is all we can do at the moment."