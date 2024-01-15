Player-boss Harriman left frustrated despite first away point of the season for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds player-boss Michael Harriman believes his team deserved more than they got from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bedworth United.

Luke Emery celebrates firing AFC Rushden & Diamonds into a 2-1 lead at Bedworth (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

It was a first away point of the season for Diamonds, who avoided defeat for only the third time since early August in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

But the relegation-haunted side were on course for all three as they led 2-1 with just five minutes remaining, when Bedworth equalised to snatch a point with a penalty awarded against Ryan Inman.

Bedworth had taken a fourth-minute lead, but Diamonds hit back with goals from Northampton Town loanee Reuben Wyatt and striker Luke Emery to lead 2-1 four minutes into the second half.

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-2 draw at Bedworth (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Diamonds had chances to extend their lead, but didn't take them, and they were made to pay with that late leveller.

"Barring the first 10 minutes when we conceded that goal, the boys were fantastic," said Harriman.

"The players have done everything we asked of them, they have fought, haven't let their heads drop, and we deserved the three points.

"Ryan is adamant it wasn't a penalty and we will have a look back at it, but there is nothing we can do about it now. The boys deserved a little bit more than what they got.

"It feels like two points dropped, but we have got to look at the bigger picture and it is a point gained.

"There is a great team out there, and although recent results haven't reflected that, you could see on Saturday that it is definitely in there."But we'll take the point and move on to Tuesday.

"If we put performances together like that moving forward, then we will pick up more points than we lose, and that is the main thing."

