Play-off misery for Poppies as second-half surge sees Telford United grab glory

Kettering Town suffered a second-half collapse as their promotion dream was quashed at Latimer Park on Monday.

But Telford hit back to win it, scoring three times in the final 20 minutes to secure a 4-2 success and win promotion to Vanarama National League North. Kettering, who finished the season as runners-up, will once again be playing in the Southern League Premier Central next season. On target for the Poppies were Nile Ranger and Wes York, but it wasn’t enough in front of a sell-out crowd.