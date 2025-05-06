Play-off final horror show for Kettering Town as they miss out on promotion
Twice the Poppies led the tie, and for the majority of the first hour looked comfortable in front of the largest ever crowd at Latimer Park.
But maybe the occasion, or the depleted energy levels from a dramatic semi-final less than a week before hit the Kettering players hard in the closing stages, as mistake after mistake was pounced upon by the visitors to give former Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin his first promotion via the play-offs in five attempts.
An unchanged Poppies side started in nervous fashion and Byron Moore had an attempt by the visitors blocked within the first 40 seconds of the match.
Kettering's first goal bound effort came on 19 minutes when Wes York's snap shot from the left was comfortably caught by Brandon Hall.
After a long stoppage on the half hour mark to attend to the Telford goalkeeper, Kettering struck with the first goal of the game - the ball sent in from a cross on the right by Ben Hart found Nile Ranger to slide the ball home in a cloud of dust near the goal line.
Jordan Piggott on 36 and the dangerous Matty Stenson on 39 minutes both had chances to immediately hit back, but neither troubled Dan Jezeph.
Having seen the lead through to half-time, the next job for Kettering was to not allow a strong restart from Telford.
But the hosts were feeling hospitable towards the Bucks, and just four minutes after the break, gifted a free-kick in a dangerous area through a needless tackle.
The free-kick was deflected wide by a red shirt, but the resulting corner caused chaos inside the box and former Poppy Orrin Pendley smashed home through a sea of bodies to equalise.
But Kettering quickly hit back to retake the lead on 53 minutes.
A cross from the left wasn't cleared by Telford allowing York to pounce and hammer home inside the area to kick off wild celebrations.
After calming the game down for a period and looking to score a third goal, Kettering simply fell apart.
Another hold up in the game for treatment to a goalkeeper, this time Jezeph, bought about another goal.
A pass through the middle of the field found the path of Piggot who rounded the stranded Jezeph before placing the ball into the empty net on 70 minutes.
Now shellshocked, there only ever looked to be one winner and Telford came with the fatal blow on 81 minutes.
Kettering were again caught in possession while on the attack, and were punished by Dylan Allen-Hadley who drove up the field on the right hand side before cutting in and firing past Jezeph who was completely beaten at such a tight angle.
Despite late pressure from the Poppies, the grandstand finish did not materialise.
Instead, another mistake from a red shirt giving the ball away led to a Bucks fourth goal.
Connor Johnson tried to play the ball back to his waiting goalkeeper but instead lost out to substitute Rhys Hilton who was on hand to swoop through and deliver the coup de gras - rounding Jezpeh and poking the ball home in stoppage time.
The pattern of the game was a microcosm of the Poppies season.
Strong first half, a painful drop off in the second half.
And this will be agony for fans and management alike, despite the clear positives to be taken from a rollercoaster season.
Promotion surely had to be on the agenda for the new ownership after such an excellent start to the season.
They, like everyone else, will spend the next few days reflecting.
Both George Akhtar and Fabien Forde stood and watched every second of the trophy presentation as Telford deservedly celebrated their success.
Perfect fuel for another charge next season, but until then congratulations to Kevin Wilkin and his AFC Telford side.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.