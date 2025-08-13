Plastic could be fantastic at Borough for new-look AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Diamonds make the short trip to take on the newly-promoted Borough in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division (ko 7.45pm) off the back of a 1-1 home opening day draw with Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.
Playing the final third of the game against 10 men, Diamonds were unable to push home their advantage on a tricky playing surface at Hayden Road.
But Sandy believes the plastic pitch at Borough's Nationwide Windows Arena will suit his newly-assembled team.
"I played at Rugby Borough for Sileby last season, so I know they have a lot of good players, and they play good football," Sandy told @AFRCD TV.
"They play on an astroturf, so that is obviously going to benefit them, but I think the team I have built is a footballing team.
"It is difficult at times at home, but we try and do it the right way, but on the astroturf I really think we will be able to move the ball quickly and really give them a game.
" I am looking forward to it."
Borough will be on a high going into what is their first home game at Step 4, having won 3-2 at Boldmere At Michaels on the opening day.
Borough secured promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division South via the play-offs in May.