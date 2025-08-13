Plastic could be fantastic at Borough for new-look AFC Rushden & Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy

Elliot Sandy is confident Rugby Borough's artificial pitch will bring the best out of his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamonds make the short trip to take on the newly-promoted Borough in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division (ko 7.45pm) off the back of a 1-1 home opening day draw with Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.

Playing the final third of the game against 10 men, Diamonds were unable to push home their advantage on a tricky playing surface at Hayden Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sandy believes the plastic pitch at Borough's Nationwide Windows Arena will suit his newly-assembled team.

"I played at Rugby Borough for Sileby last season, so I know they have a lot of good players, and they play good football," Sandy told @AFRCD TV.

"They play on an astroturf, so that is obviously going to benefit them, but I think the team I have built is a footballing team.

"It is difficult at times at home, but we try and do it the right way, but on the astroturf I really think we will be able to move the ball quickly and really give them a game.

" I am looking forward to it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough will be on a high going into what is their first home game at Step 4, having won 3-2 at Boldmere At Michaels on the opening day.

Borough secured promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division South via the play-offs in May.