PICTURE SPECIAL: Poppies go down to Farsley Celtic
Kettering Town's poor form in the Vanarama National League North continued as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Farsley Celtic.
The Poppies found themselves 2-0 down before Marcus Kelly pulled a goal back with a free-kick and then Brett Solkhon was also on target to make it 3-2 but Nicky Eaden's team were unable to find an equaliser in Yorkshire. Photographer Peter Short was again on hand to capture the action.
Farsley Celtic's Ben Atkinson missed this early penalty