Dan Nti tries his luck with a free-kick for Kettering Town

PICTURE SPECIAL: Poppies go down to Farsley Celtic

Kettering Town's poor form in the Vanarama National League North continued as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Farsley Celtic.

The Poppies found themselves 2-0 down before Marcus Kelly pulled a goal back with a free-kick and then Brett Solkhon was also on target to make it 3-2 but Nicky Eaden's team were unable to find an equaliser in Yorkshire. Photographer Peter Short was again on hand to capture the action.

Farsley Celtic's Ben Atkinson missed this early penalty
Farsley Celtic's Ben Atkinson missed this early penalty
Peter Short
other
Buy a Photo
The Poppies players were unhappy with a challenge on Lindon Meikle in the first half
The Poppies players were unhappy with a challenge on Lindon Meikle in the first half
Peter Short
other
Buy a Photo
Gary Stohrer takes on a Farsley opponent
Gary Stohrer takes on a Farsley opponent
Peter Short
other
Buy a Photo
Connor Kennedy holds off a challenge
Connor Kennedy holds off a challenge
Peter Short
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3