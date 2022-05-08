PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town's play-off hopes fade on final day

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action and reaction at the Tameside Stadium.
1. Kettering Town's play-off hopes ended
Poppies captain Connor Kennedy is challenged by a Curzon Ashton opponent
Photo: Peter Short
Goalmouth action from the Tameside Stadium
Jordan Richards' goal put Curzon Ashton in front and left Kettering's play-off hopes in tatters
Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse gestures from the sidelines
