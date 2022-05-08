Alex Brown's reaction at the final whistle tells the story as Kettering Town missed out on a play-off spot

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town's play-off hopes fade on final day

Kettering Town missed out on a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North after they could only draw 1-1 at Curzon Ashton the final day of the season.

By Jon Dunham
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 9:48 am

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action and reaction at the Tameside Stadium.

1. Kettering Town's play-off hopes ended

Poppies captain Connor Kennedy is challenged by a Curzon Ashton opponent

Photo: Peter Short

2. Kettering Town's play-off hopes ended

Goalmouth action from the Tameside Stadium

Photo: Peter Short

3. Kettering Town's play-off hopes ended

Jordan Richards' goal put Curzon Ashton in front and left Kettering's play-off hopes in tatters

Photo: Peter Short

4. Kettering Town's play-off hopes ended

Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse gestures from the sidelines

Photo: Peter Short

