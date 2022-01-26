PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town lose out in Culverhouse's first game in charge

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action during Ian Culverhouse's first game in charge of Kettering Town.
Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers
Former England defender Stuart Pearce was on hand to watch the game in his role of first team coach at West Ham United ahead of their FA Cup clash with Kidderminster a week on Saturday

Poppies owner Ritchie Jeune watches on after a busy week

Match action at Latimer Park

The ball is in the net after Kidderminster's Amari Morgan-Smith scored the only goal of the game
