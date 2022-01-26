New Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant-manager Paul Bastock

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town lose out in Culverhouse's first game in charge

The Poppies were edged out by high-flying Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park

By Jon Dunham
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:22 pm

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action during Ian Culverhouse's first game in charge of Kettering Town.

1. Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers

Former England defender Stuart Pearce was on hand to watch the game in his role of first team coach at West Ham United ahead of their FA Cup clash with Kidderminster a week on Saturday

Photo: Peter Short

2. Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers

Poppies owner Ritchie Jeune watches on after a busy week

Photo: Peter Short

3. Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers

Match action at Latimer Park

Photo: Peter Short

4. Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers

The ball is in the net after Kidderminster's Amari Morgan-Smith scored the only goal of the game

Photo: Peter Short

