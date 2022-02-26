Decarrey Sheriff challenges a Boston United opponent

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town edged out at Boston United

Kettering Town were beaten 3-2 at Paul Cox's Boston United

By Jon Dunham
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 8:24 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 8:26 pm

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action as the Poppies were edged out in the Vanarama National League North clash

1. Boston United v Kettering Town

Connor Kennedy and Ty Deacon get warmed up for the big game

Photo: Peter Short

2. Boston United v Kettering Town

There was a good contingent of over 300 Poppies fans on hand at Boston

Photo: Peter Short

3. Boston United v Kettering Town

Callum Stead drew the Poppies level at 1-1 with his third goal in as many games

Photo: Peter Short

4. Boston United v Kettering Town

Connor Johnson's effort finds the net to put Kettering 2-1 up

Photo: Peter Short

Boston UnitedPaul CoxPoppies
