Kettering Town v Brackley Town

PICTURE SPECIAL - Kettering Town defeat Brackley Town

Kettering Town stunned table-topping Brackley Town with a 3-1 win in the Northamptonshire derby at Latimer Park

By Jon Dunham
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 6:47 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 6:48 pm

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action.

1. Kettering Town 3 Brackley Town 1

Kettering Town manager Paul Cox gives his team instructions ahead of the game

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales

2. Kettering Town 3 Brackley Town 1

The two captains Connor Kennedy and Gaz Dean battle for the ball

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales

3. Kettering Town 3 Brackley Town 1

Paul Cox applauds his Poppies team from the sidelines

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales

4. Kettering Town 3 Brackley Town 1

Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin watches on from the sidelines

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales
Northamptonshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3