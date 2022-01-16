PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 3 Curzon Ashton 0

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture all the action at Latimer Park
1. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton
Gary Stohrer produced another man-of-the-match display in midfield
Photo: Peter Short
2. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton
Kevin Joshua made his debut for the Poppies after joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion
Photo: Peter Short
3. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton
Connor Barrett gets up to win a header
Photo: Peter Short
4. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton
Callum Powell scored twice for the Poppies in their 3-0 win
Photo: Peter Short