Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 3 Curzon Ashton 0

The Poppies moved up to eighth in the National League North after a fine home win

By Jon Dunham
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:08 am

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture all the action at Latimer Park

1. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton

Gary Stohrer produced another man-of-the-match display in midfield

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales

2. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton

Kevin Joshua made his debut for the Poppies after joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales

3. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton

Connor Barrett gets up to win a header

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales

4. Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton

Callum Powell scored twice for the Poppies in their 3-0 win

Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales
National League NorthPoppies
Next Page
Page 1 of 3