Ian Culverhouse and Paul Bastock watch on from the sidelines

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 1 Leamington 1

Ten-man Kettering Town were held to a draw by Leamington in the fourth meeting between the two sides this season

By Jon Dunham
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:37 am
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:40 am

Photographer Peter Short was at Latimer Park to capture the best of the action.

1. Kettering Town v Leamington

Connor Kennedy and Jordon Crawford appeal for a decision

Photo: Peter Short

2. Kettering Town v Leamington

Decarrey Sheriff skips past a challenge from a Leamington player

Photo: Peter Short

3. Kettering Town v Leamington

Fresh from signing a contract with the Poppies, Connor Barrett challenges Leamington's Stephan Morley

Photo: Peter Short

4. Kettering Town v Leamington

Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse

Photo: Peter Short

Leamington
