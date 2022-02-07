PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 1 Leamington 1

Photographer Peter Short was at Latimer Park to capture the best of the action.
1. Kettering Town v Leamington
Connor Kennedy and Jordon Crawford appeal for a decision
Photo: Peter Short
2. Kettering Town v Leamington
Decarrey Sheriff skips past a challenge from a Leamington player
Photo: Peter Short
3. Kettering Town v Leamington
Fresh from signing a contract with the Poppies, Connor Barrett challenges Leamington's Stephan Morley
Photo: Peter Short
4. Kettering Town v Leamington
Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse
Photo: Peter Short