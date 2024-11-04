PICTURE SPECIAL: Derby day delight as Poppies stun Cobblers in FA Cup giant-killing

Close to 1,500 supporters made the short trip down the A43 for the FA Cup first round derby day with Northampton Town, and boy were they glad they did!

They had probably set out more in hope than expectation, but there is no doubt the superb backing from the red army packed into the south end of the stadium played a huge role in the Poppies defying the odds and pulling off an FA Cup shock.

Four divisions and 79 places separated league one Cobblers and Southern League Premier Central Kettering, but you would never have known it.

The home side did start well, and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Connor Johnson’s unfortunate own goal.

But from the start of the second half onwards, it was the Poppies who took the upper hand and always looked the more likely winners.

First Luca Miller equalised with a superb header to take the match into extra-time, and then Nile Ranger won it early in the extra half-hour, nodding home Miller’s inswinging corner from the left wing.

The Poppies then comfortably held on to their lead against a dispirited Cobblers, and when the final whistle blew it was joy unconfined for those of a Poppies persuasion on the pitch and in the stands. Photographer Peter Short was on hand to catch the best of the images from a special day.

