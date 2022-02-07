The Corby Town players enter the pitch ahead of the game

PICTURE SPECIAL: Corby Town 0 Ilkeston Town 2

Corby Town were beaten by the Northern Premier League Midlands leaders at Steel Park

By Jon Dunham
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:20 am
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:22 am

Photographer Jim Darrah was on hand to capture the best of the action.

1. Corby Town v Ilkeston Town

Steelmen captain Gary Mulligan battles for possession

Photo: Jim Darrah

Photo Sales

2. Corby Town v Ilkeston Town

Northampton Town loanee Peter Abimbola clears the ball for Corby

Photo: Jim Darrah

Photo Sales

3. Corby Town v Ilkeston Town

Connor Furey is on the end of a heavy challenge from an Ilkeston opponent

Photo: Jim Darrah

Photo Sales

4. Corby Town v Ilkeston Town

Steelmen goalkeeper Ben Heath punches away the danger

Photo: Jim Darrah

Photo Sales
Corby Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 3