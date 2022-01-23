PICTURE SPECIAL: Bradford Park Avenue 2 Kettering Town 1

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action as the Poppies suffered a dramatic late defeat.
Bradford Park Avenue v Kettering Town
Technical director Alan Doyle and academy director Luke Graham took charge of Kettering Town in the wake of Paul Cox's shock departure on Friday
2.
Former Boston United manager Craig Elliott was an interested observer at Bradford, sparking speculation he could be in the frame to become Kettering's new manager
3.
Jordon Crawford holds off a challenge
4.
Bradford were reduced to 10 men in the second half
