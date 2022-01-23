Bradford Park Avenue v Kettering Town

PICTURE SPECIAL: Bradford Park Avenue 2 Kettering Town 1

Kettering Town were undone by a stoppage-time goal less than 24 hours after Paul Cox resigned as the club's manager

By Jon Dunham
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 7:15 am

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action as the Poppies suffered a dramatic late defeat.

1. Bradford Park Avenue v Kettering Town

Technical director Alan Doyle and academy director Luke Graham took charge of Kettering Town in the wake of Paul Cox's shock departure on Friday

Photo: Peter Short

2. Bradford Park Avenue v Kettering Town

Former Boston United manager Craig Elliott was an interested observer at Bradford, sparking speculation he could be in the frame to become Kettering's new manager

Photo: Peter Short

3. Bradford Park Avenue v Kettering Town

Jordon Crawford holds off a challenge

Photo: Peter Short

4. Bradford Park Avenue v Kettering Town

Bradford were reduced to 10 men in the second half

Photo: Peter Short

