PICTURE SPECIAL: Blyth Spartans 1 Kettering Town 2

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action as the Poppies won at Croft Park for the first time ever.
1. Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town
Assistant-manager Paul Bastock talks to Jordon Crawford and Decarrey Sheriff during the warm-up
Photo: Peter Short
2. Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town
The Poppies made a flying start with Callum Stead scoring his first goal for the club inside two minutes
Photo: Peter Short
3. Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town
Callum Stead shows his delight after scoring for Kettering
Photo: Peter Short
4.
The Poppies players and fans celebrate Callum Stead's early opener
Photo: Peter Short