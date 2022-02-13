Match action from Croft Park

PICTURE SPECIAL: Blyth Spartans 1 Kettering Town 2

Kettering Town enjoyed a fine 2-1 success at Blyth Spartans

By Jon Dunham
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 7:00 am

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action as the Poppies won at Croft Park for the first time ever.

1. Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town

Assistant-manager Paul Bastock talks to Jordon Crawford and Decarrey Sheriff during the warm-up

Photo: Peter Short

2. Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town

The Poppies made a flying start with Callum Stead scoring his first goal for the club inside two minutes

Photo: Peter Short

3. Blyth Spartans v Kettering Town

Callum Stead shows his delight after scoring for Kettering

Photo: Peter Short

The Poppies players and fans celebrate Callum Stead's early opener

Photo: Peter Short

