News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
6 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
The players line up ahead of the Legends Match at Latimer ParkThe players line up ahead of the Legends Match at Latimer Park
The players line up ahead of the Legends Match at Latimer Park

PICTURE SPECIAL: All the best pictures as the legends return to mark Kettering Town’s 150th anniversary

Legendary figures from Kettering Town’s past returned to mark the club’s 150th anniversary over the weekend.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

A crowd of 1,358 were on hand to watch the Legends Match and photographer Peter Short was there to capture the day’s events.

Former Poppies boss Mark Cooper talks things over with current manager Lee Glover

1. Legends return to celebrates Poppies' 150th anniversary

Former Poppies boss Mark Cooper talks things over with current manager Lee Glover Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales
Heroes of yesteryear including ex-Poppies manager Ron Atkinson were on hand for the big day

2. Legends return to celebrates Poppies' 150th anniversary

Heroes of yesteryear including ex-Poppies manager Ron Atkinson were on hand for the big day Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales
Record appearance holder Roger Ashby was in charge of one of the teams for the Legends Match

3. Legends return to celebrates Poppies' 150th anniversary

Record appearance holder Roger Ashby was in charge of one of the teams for the Legends Match Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales
Players from a different era met as Lee Harper shakes hands with Wayne Diuk

4. Legends return to celebrates Poppies' 150th anniversary

Players from a different era met as Lee Harper shakes hands with Wayne Diuk Photo: Peter Short

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4