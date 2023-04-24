PICTURE SPECIAL: All the best pictures as the legends return to mark Kettering Town’s 150th anniversary

Legendary figures from Kettering Town’s past returned to mark the club’s 150th anniversary over the weekend.
A crowd of 1,358 were on hand to watch the Legends Match and photographer Peter Short was there to capture the day’s events.
1. Legends return to celebrates Poppies' 150th anniversary
Former Poppies boss Mark Cooper talks things over with current manager Lee Glover Photo: Peter Short
Heroes of yesteryear including ex-Poppies manager Ron Atkinson were on hand for the big day Photo: Peter Short
Record appearance holder Roger Ashby was in charge of one of the teams for the Legends Match Photo: Peter Short
Players from a different era met as Lee Harper shakes hands with Wayne Diuk Photo: Peter Short