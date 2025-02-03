Pennant the last-gasp hero as Kettering Town secure smash-and-grab win at Sudbury

Terell Pennant runs away to celebrate after firing Kettering Town's last-gasp winner at ASFC Sudbury (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town avoided a fourth straight league game without a win thanks to a 96th-minute smash and grab victory at AFC Sudbury in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

When you're in a bit of a jam, you'll take anything that is given to you to find a solution.

A dour, disjointed performance in Suffolk with an undeserved late winner may not have been Richard Lavery's first choice, but the final whistle celebrations demonstrated the relief of all connected with the Poppies.

The win saw Kettering stay fifth in the table, but they are now just three points behind leaders AFC Telford United with three games in hand. Telford were left frustrated as they were were held to a 0-0 home draw by in-form Harborough Town.

Dan Jezeph and debutant Alex Gudger deserve plaudits for their saves and last minute, body-on-the-line tackles, ensuring that Kettering were even in a position to take all three points late on.

Without them the Poppies could easily have conceded two or three times in the first half which would not have flattered a Sudbury side who were excellent for large parts of the match.

Tyree Wilson created the first chance of the game on six minutes after darting past a yellow shirt on the left before fizzing a low cross into the area which neither Jonny Edwards or Wes York could deflect goalwards.

Ben Hart's blasted effort over the bar was the only other chance Kettering could create is a low tempo opening period.

Joe Neal was the linchpin of Sudbury's attacks, and his ball across the face of goal on 18 minutes was the first of several chances for the hosts to score.

Ollie Peters fired just wide on 28 minutes whilst Gudger bravely got in the way of a Ben Issacson goal bound effort four minutes later.

Jezeph was called into action twice - first denying Myles Cowling with a low dive down to his left on 38 minutes.

The next save was world-class, Jezeph this time keeping the ball out with his feet to stop Leam Pearce's shot from inside the area.

Sudbury still had time before the break to send in two corners which caused havoc in the Kettering area and Luca Terminiello shooting wide of the left post.

It didn't get much better in the opening period of the second half for the Poppies.

Pearce on 47 minutes couldn't turn the ball home from a Terminiello cross and the same man tried an audacious in trying a curling effort that was always going wide on the hour mark.

A Hart injury and a planned substitution for York saw the introduction of Kai Fifield and Marvin Sordell.

Suddenly, Kettering were finding joy in midfield battles and the latter nearly put in a goal of the season contender, striking from 30 yards out on 70 minutes, but the ball landed close to the corner flag!

Nile Ranger headed over the bar shortly after his introduction from the bench as the visitors tried to show a bit more ambition.

But with the game rumbling towards an inevitable goalless draw, which helped neither side, Terell Pennant applied the much needed adrenaline shot to reboot Kettering's title challenge.

In the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, a long ball over the top found Pennant all alone 35 yards from goal.

Having blasted an early opportunity well wide, fans held their breath as he ran toward goal before calmly lifting the ball over James Bradbrook and wheeling away to be mobbed in celebration.

It was a cruel way to defeat a side fighting for relegation and who deserved much more from the game, but the Poppies cannot afford to be sentimental.

Connor Johnson and Declan Towers will both be back for Tuesday night's trip to Banbury, whilst Lavery remains hopeful of Callum Powell (dead leg) and Devon Kelly-Evans (illness) also being available.

With a number of Saturday-Tuesday weeks ahead of them, a fully-fit squad is now more vital for Kettering than ever.