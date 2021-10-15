Peaks seeking some 'momentum' for Diamonds

Connor Furlong takes the congratulations after he scored in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-1 draw at Stourbridge last weekend. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds can gather some “momentum” during the next three home matches.

Diamonds played the first of four successive Southern League Premier Central games at Hayden Road on Tuesday night as they shared a 1-1 draw with Rushall Olympic in an entertaining encounter.

The next visitors are Alvechurch on Saturday before Barwell come calling next Tuesday evening and Peaks is keen to get his team on a good run of form as they look to improve on their current mid-table position.

“We want to get on a bit of a run and gather some momentum,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We lost the home game here against Royston Town after showing some signs and we have started to put a couple of results together with two draws against two decent clubs.

“The games are coming thick and fast and it’s another difficult one on Saturday.

“We are at home and we will be looking for three points but we know we will have to work really hard and do all the fundamentals well.

“Alvechurch are another side who are up in the top 10 and they have had some good results. It will be another tough battle for us.”

With the games coming thick and fast this month, Peaks knows he will have to utilise his squad and he is hoping for good attitudes all round from his players.

“We are going to need the squad over the next few weeks because there are a lot of games to play,” he added.

“There will be lads who are disgruntled when they’re not playing, that’s the nature, but I just want lads who want to be here.