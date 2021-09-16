Peaks pleased with a 'good week' on the road for Diamonds

The AFC Rushden & Diamonds players celebrate Ben Diamond’s winner at Nuneaton last weekend. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks was able to reflect on a positive few days for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Peaks’ team picked up their first away win of the season on Saturday as Ben Diamond came off the bench to hit the only goal of the game and seal a 1-0 success at Nuneaton Borough in the Southern League Premier Central.

That was quickly followed by a midweek trek to Needham Market and, having gone behind twice, Diamonds hit back with Jesse Akubuine and a late Alex Collard header earning a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Diamonds also completed a new signing ahead of Tuesday’s game with Ravi Shamsi signing from Nuneaton.

Shamsi made his debut at Needham and Peaks believes his arrival is an exciting one for the club.

“It’s been a good week for us,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I was delighted to get what we have got from the two games.

“Once we got the three points on Saturday we wanted to follow it up with another win but I am also very realistic and I will always take a point anywhere on the road in this division.

“It feels like the squad is really taking shape, we have a lot of good players and a lot of options.

“We did things the right way with Ravi and once I knew he was available, I spoke to him when I was allowed to and he was complementary about the club and the way we have gone about things over the last few years. I think it sold itself, he wanted to come here.

“He has been one of the better players in this league over the past few years.

“He is going to bring something completely different to us. He is going to be an exciting signing for the fans I think.”

Diamonds are without a game on Saturday but return to action in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup next Wednesday night when they head to ON Chenecks.

But Peaks is set to ring the change for that as his focus stays on the league and a home clash with Hitchin Town on Saturday week.

“I will definitely mix things up a bit on Tuesday,” he added.

“The Senior Cup isn’t really a priority for us, the league is our main priority this year because we need to be at our best to compete week in and week out.

“So Tuesday will definitely be an opportunity for some lads to get some minutes and we will throw a bit of youth and experience in there as well.