Peaks left so disappointed as Diamonds are beaten in opener

Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks is hoping his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players have got a poor performance “out of their system” after they made a disappointing start to the new Pitching In Southern League Premier Central season.

A crowd of 598 were on hand at Hayden Road but the evening ended in frustration as a goal in each half from Henry Landers gave visitors Banbury United a deserved 2-0 success.

There could be few arguments from anyone of a Diamonds persuasion as the Puritans were rewarded for an impressive first-half display with home goalkeeper Dean Snedker having to make a series of impressive saves to keep Peaks’ side in it.

Chances were few and far between for Diamonds all night with Liam Dolman heading wide from close-range just before half-time being the best opening they created.

They did improve in the second half but, just as they seemed to be putting Banbury under pressure, the visitors broke away with Landers firing home his second of the game

And Peaks was far from impressed with what his team served up in their opening game of the campaign.

“It was really disappointing, right from the first minute to the last,” the Diamonds boss said.

“When the fixtures came out we knew it would be a tough one but it was one we were looking forward to, particularly with it being at home.

“We had Banbury watched, we felt we could cause them some problems but we never got going.

“We never got any momentum going in the first half and, to be honest, if it wasn’t for Sneds (Snedker) we could have been out of the game by half-time.

“We weren’t good enough on the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball for some reason, we weren’t tracking runners and it was literally all them in the first half.

“I wasn’t happy at all at half-time and I thought we started the second half much better.

“We got in much better areas without creating enough and I thought our substitutes made a bit of an impact.

“I just felt like we were edging back into it and then they have got a goal where they have cleared the ball 70 yards up the pitch and they have got in and scored which killed the game.

“Hopefully the players have got that performance out of their system because if we play like that, we won’t be picking many points up.

“Taking nothing away from Banbury but they didn’t have to be great to beat us and that level of performance was not good enough for what I want.”