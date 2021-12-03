AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks. Picture by Peter Short

Andy Peaks wants AFC Rushden & Diamonds to “keep the momentum going” as they get ready to return to action this weekend.

Diamonds were without a game last Saturday but will head to bottom side Hitchin Town having won four of their last five matches in the Southern League Premier Central.

It’s a run that has taken Peaks’ team up to ninth place in the table and eight points off the play-off positions.

Having won two in a row at home in their last two outings, Diamonds are now facing three away matches in their next four before the festive period arrives.

And, having watched Hitchin’s 2-1 defeat at Barwell last weekend, Peaks insists his team can take nothing for granted this weekend.

“I have always been realistic whether it was as a player or now as a manager,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I don’t get carried away by a few good results while, equally, I don’t with a few disappointing ones. That’s football, we know how quickly it can change and we know how fine the margins can be.

“The last few games have helped build the confidence and togetherness and we have to try to keep it going.

“We have got ourselves on a decent footing. The main goal was to get to 40 points and we are getting towards that.

“I said all along that the league would start taking shape around this time and I think it is.

“And I am really pleased with where we are sitting and I always felt this would be the case when we started to turn narrow defeats into narrow victories and that’s what we have done.

“We are on a nice little run and it’s important we keep the momentum going.

“I don’t think it hurt us to have a weekend off.

“The boys will be recharged and we will train this week and be ready to go at Hitchin.

“They are sitting at the bottom of the league but I went to watch them at Barwell last weekend and they were very, very unlucky to lose.

“They are a better side at home and I am under no illusions that it will be a tough game.