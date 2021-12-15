Liam Dolman takes the congratulations after his superb long-range strike, which proved to be enough to give AFC Rushden & Diamonds a 1-0 success at Tamworth. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks hailed last night’s (Tuesday) 1-0 victory at Tamworth as AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ best result of the season so far.

A brilliant long-range strike from central defender Liam Dolman in the first half proved to be enough to secure the points for Diamonds as they moved up to sixth place in the Southern League Premier Central.

It was the perfect response from Peaks’ men after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Stratford Town at the weekend as they claimed their sixth win from the last eight league matches.

And the manager felt this one was the best of the lot.

“We were disappointed with the weekend but, as I keep saying, we aren’t going to be perfect every week,” the Diamonds boss said.

“It was always going to be a test last night but, to be fair, the boys were fantastic from the first minute to the last minute. I couldn’t have asked for more, it was absolutely spot on.

“I wanted us to start on the front foot and the first half-an-hour is probably the best we have played this season.

“The biggest disappointment was that we only scored one goal, which was an absolute belter from Bully (Dolman).

“They had a spell at the end of the first half, which gave them a lift and we knew they would have a go in the second half.

“They had a lot of possession but our shape and organisation was great. We tracked runners and we got blocks in and Dean Snedker had very few saves to make.

“We have had some great wins like beating Coalville Town in the last minute and we have won at Nuneaton Borough and Hednesford Town but I think, overall, last night is as good a result as we have had so far.

“The doubters were out again after Saturday but the boys were brilliant.”

Peaks was also full of praise for stalwart Dolman who has played a key role in the recent good form since returning to the starting line-up.

His second goal of the season, from all of 35 yards, settled things at the Lamb last night.

And Peaks added: “We know what Bully brings to the table.

“He had a few niggles at the start of the season so it was a matter of getting him back and fit.

“Everyone looks at Liam and thinks he’s not fit, he was taking some stick again last night but once he is playing, he is awesome.

“When he’s on his game, there’s still nobody better. Is it a coincidence we have had a good run with him in the team? No, we know what he brings.

“He’s good around the place and he adds something at both ends of the pitch.”