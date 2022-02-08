Peaks expects AFC Rushden & Diamonds' battle for the play-offs to go down to the wire

Ravi Shamsi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season for AFC Rushden & Diamonds due to injury. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks believes the scramble for the play-off places in the Southern League Premier Central will go down to the wire.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have put themselves in the hunt for an extended campaign thanks a fine run of form since October last year.

Peaks’ team suffered a rare setback at the weekend when they were beaten 2-0 at third-placed Rushall Olympic.

However, they remain level on points with fifth-placed Alvechurch with two games in hand while the likes of Leiston, Royston Town and Hednesford Town are tucked in behind Diamonds.

The Diamonds squad has been hit by the news that Ravi Shamsi will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

But Peaks remains relaxed about his team’s chances of clinching a top-five finish.

Asked whether he thinks the race will go down to the wire by AFCRD TV’s YouTube channel, the Diamonds boss said: “I think it will.

“It’s way too early yet. A lot of teams still have to play each other.

“To be sitting where we are, even with a shot at the play-offs when you look at where we were weeks and weeks ago, you have to take it.

“We have had a setback with Ravi and with Saturday’s result but one thing I’ve learned in football is to not take the highs too high and to not take the lows too low.

“There are 12 more league games to go and we will be fighting to get as many points as we can.”

In the meantime, Diamonds are back in action tonight (Tuesday) and it’s a switch of focus as they take on United Counties League side Bugbrooke St Michaels in the semi-final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Hayden Road.

The winners of the tie already know they will face Peterborough Sports in the showpiece at Sixfields later this year after they received a bye into the final due to Brackley Town’s withdrawal from the competition.

“This is the next game and I want to win it,” Peaks said.

“I know a lot of people at Bugbrooke and I want to do well for the club and get us to Sixfields. We have been there once before.