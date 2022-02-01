Peaks delighted with 'really good three points' for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Andy Peaks described AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ 2-0 win over Stourbridge at the weekend as “a really good three points”.

Diamonds’ superb form continued as they picked up a sixth victory from their last seven matches to move level on points with fifth-placed Alvechurch in the Southern League Premier Central.

Goals from captain Alex Collard and Nathan Tshikuna wrapped up another success at Hayden Road and it is now just goal difference that is separating Peaks’ team from the play-off places after a brilliant charge up the table.

Nathan Tshikuna celebrates his goal during AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-0 victory over Stourbridge at Hayden Road. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

“It was a really good three points to be honest,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I knew from watching them a few times that it would be tough, they have been on a good run themselves.

“They are big, strong and physical and the conditions weren’t great for playing football so we had to match their physicality and work-rate.

“It was a good test for us but, overall, we deserved it. I have a lot of time for their two managers who are ex-players who I know quite well and they agreed we deserved it.

“I knew it would be fine margins and it would come down to who made a mistake and who capitalised on that.

“We have come out of it on the right side so we have to be delighted.”