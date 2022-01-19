Peaks delighted as AFC Rushden & Diamonds bounce straight back

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks was delighted to see AFC Rushden & Diamonds make an immediate return to winning ways at Hayden Road last night (Tuesday).

Diamonds bounced back from a 2-0 defeat at Southern League Premier Central runaway leaders Banbury United by beating Needham Market by the same scoreline thanks to goals from captain Alex Collard and Ty Deacon.

The victory sent Peaks’ team back into sixth place and to within five points of Alvechurch, who currently hold the final play-off position, ahead of a clash between the two clubs in Worcestershire at the weekend.

Peaks admitted Diamonds weren’t at their best last night but he was happy with the final outcome as his team picked up their ninth win from the last 12 league games.

“How I finished Saturday in the dressing-room was by saying to the boys that I was pleased with the performance and disappointed with the result,” the Diamonds boss said.

“My exact words to them were ‘get your heads up, we’ll play a lot worse than that and win games of football’ and I think that was the case in this one.

“It wasn’t a pitch for playing lots of football on. I thought we defended particularly well throughout the game and we scored two good goals.

“We have always worked hard on set-pieces and the second, recycled ball and that was how we got the goals.

“On Saturday, it was us who were undone by set-pieces but we do work hard on them because I feel they are really important. It’s proved its worth this season.

“The shape was good, we worked hard and we are back on track.

“We probably didn’t pass the ball as well as I would have liked and, to be fair, Needham did pass the ball very well without really hurting us.