Peaks' delight as AFC Rushden & Diamonds storm into the top five

Ty Deacon celebrates one of his goals in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-1 victory at Barwell. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks was delighted to see AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ efforts over the last few weeks finally rewarded as they moved into the Southern League Premier Central play-off places after a 2-1 success at Barwell.

Diamonds have now won 12 of their last 16 league matches and the stunning run has seen them storm into the top five of the table as they eye up and extended campaign and a shot at promotion to Step 2.

Two goals from Ty Deacon proved decisive as Diamonds secured another victory in Leicestershire.

And Peaks was pleased to his players’ efforts finally being reflected in the league table.

“It’s another great three points to be honest,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We started quite well and then they came into it and we were a little bit too open and we weren’t winning enough first and second balls.

“We didn’t look hungry enough to be honest so I wasn’t particularly happy at half-time. But the second half was much better.

“We have been chipping away and we have been on such a good run.

“I have kept telling them to not worry about other teams and to just worry about themselves and that’s what they have done.

“We have dropped points at Banbury and Rushall but, aside from that, we have picked up a lot of points and if you keep that sort of form going, eventually you are going to get to the position you want to be in.

“That’s what has happened now and it’s fantastic for us.

Deacon has proved to be a superb addition for Diamonds with his two goals making it 10 for Diamonds since joining from Aylesbury United at the beginning of November.

“He has been fantastic,” Peaks added.

“He leads the line well, he takes a lot up there on his own sometimes and if you give him a chance he tends to score them.