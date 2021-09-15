Peaks content with a point as Diamonds strike late

Alex Collard headed home late on to earn AFC Rushden & Diamonds a 2-2 draw at Needham Market

Andy Peaks was happy to settle for a share of the spoils as AFC Rushden & Diamonds fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Needham Market last night (Tuesday).

The midweek trek to Suffolk came after Diamonds had claimed a 1-0 success at Nuneaton Borough at the weekend and Peaks’ team fell behind to a Luke Ingram goal before equalising through Jesse Akubuine.

Ingram struck again in the second half but a late header from central defender Alex Collard earned Diamonds a point.

“It’s a long way to go on a Tuesday night and to come back with something was pleasing,” said Peaks, who handed a debut to new signing Ravi Shamsi.

“You always know it’s going to be tough going out there in midweek and you can look at league positions and say it’s a game we should be winning but I had spoken to a couple of managers about them and Needham are a better side than their results suggest.

“We were a bit more solid at Nuneaton but we lost Jay Williams to an injury and it was a bit more open at Needham.

“It was nip and tuck. We had enough chances to win the game in the first half and then they have had a very good 20 to 25-minute period in the second half where they could have won it.

“But we stuck in there and scored a late goal and we will take the point after coming from behind twice.”

Peaks also had a word of praise for the Diamonds fans who have travelled plenty of miles to follow their team over the past few days.

“We have had some good support in the last two games, which has been excellent for us,” the Diamonds boss added.

“They deserve a mention because they have really backed us in these last two games, they have got behind the boys and it makes a difference.