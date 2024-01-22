Kettering Town have announced they will be hosting a hastily-arranged friendly clash with Spalding United at Latimer Park on Tuesday night (Jan 23, ko 7.30pm).

Kettering Town boss Jim Le Masurier (Picture: Peter Short)

And supporters are being told they only have to pay what they want to gain admission!

With Saturday’s Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central match being postponed due to a frozen pitch, it means the Poppies haven’t played at home since losing 2-1 to Redditch United on December 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Le Masurier’s side have only played twice in the past month, and the manager is keen to get the team out on the pitch ahead of returning to competitive action at Hitchin Town on Saturday.

A statement on ketteringtownfc.com read: “Anyone in desperate need of a footie fix?

“It’s been a while since we had a home game, so we wanted to give our amazing fans the chance to catch some live match action, before we head back on the road to Hitchin Town on Saturday.

“Tomorrow night, we’ve arranged a friendly with Spalding United FC. And guess what? We’re making it PAY WHAT YOU WANT!

“That’s right. You pay what you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Here’s your chance to show your support for the Poppies and a great opportunity to bring your friends, family, and fellow fans for a match under the lights.

"We hope to see as many of you as possible!”

Spalding are currently going well at a step below the Poppies, sitting in second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.