'Pay what you want night' as Poppies host Spalding United in friendly
And supporters are being told they only have to pay what they want to gain admission!
With Saturday’s Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central match being postponed due to a frozen pitch, it means the Poppies haven’t played at home since losing 2-1 to Redditch United on December 23.
Jim Le Masurier’s side have only played twice in the past month, and the manager is keen to get the team out on the pitch ahead of returning to competitive action at Hitchin Town on Saturday.
A statement on ketteringtownfc.com read: “Anyone in desperate need of a footie fix?
“It’s been a while since we had a home game, so we wanted to give our amazing fans the chance to catch some live match action, before we head back on the road to Hitchin Town on Saturday.
“Tomorrow night, we’ve arranged a friendly with Spalding United FC. And guess what? We’re making it PAY WHAT YOU WANT!
“That’s right. You pay what you want.
"Here’s your chance to show your support for the Poppies and a great opportunity to bring your friends, family, and fellow fans for a match under the lights.
"We hope to see as many of you as possible!”
Spalding are currently going well at a step below the Poppies, sitting in second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.
The Tulips are at Corby Town on Saturday.