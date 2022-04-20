Our belief is massive, says Kettering Town loanee Cooper

George Cooper greets his family after Kettering Town's Easter Monday draw at Kidderminster Harriers. Picture by Peter Short

The 19-year-old defender has enjoyed an outstanding spell with the Poppies while on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield Town.

Cooper has defied his years with a series of highly-impressive displays at the heart of the Kettering defence, not least over the Easter weekend as they claimed a 1-0 win over Gloucester City on Good Friday before a terrific defensive effort helped secure a 0-0 draw at fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Easter Monday.

The big tests keep coming, however, and the Poppies are gearing up to take on leaders Gateshead at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Gateshead are now the hot favourites to clinch the title after opening up a four-point lead at the summit.

But Kettering, fancied by many to struggle this season, head into the final four games in possession of the last play-off place.

And Cooper believes the Poppies haven’t quite received the respect he feels they deserve for their efforts up to this point.

“I look around the changing room and there are a lot of talented players,” the young centre-half said.

“I don’t think we get the respect we deserve as a team. You get tarnished with being Kettering with our pitch and all that but I thought we showed some decent patterns of play on Monday.

“The belief in there is massive. We will take every game as it comes but we don’t fear anyone.

“The lads are all together. We have something to work towards.

“We know what we are going to get from Gateshead.

“We are at home and we will have the fans behind us, which will hopefully play a part.

“It’s a massive game and we are focused on that.”

Cooper felt Kettering adapted well to a change of shape from manager Ian Culverhouse for the goalless draw at Kidderminster.

The Poppies switched to four at the back, having played the majority of the campaign with a back five.

And while they were under pressure for long spells at Aggborough, Cooper said: “I thought the lads were excellent.

“To go to a place like that and keep a clean sheet and come away with a point was massive and it stands us in good stead.

“The shape was different. The gaffer sprung it on us and the lads adapted.”

Cooper has clearly enjoyed his time with the Poppies.

He was originally signed on loan by Paul Cox but remained at Latimer Park after Cox’s departure to Boston United and has continued to flourish under the guidance of Culverhouse.

“There has been a change in management but the whole group have been brilliant ever since I got here,” he added.

“I love the place to be fair and, for my development, I have learnt so much and I am still learning week in and week out.

“It’s massive for me to come and play men’s football and get quite a lot of game time.