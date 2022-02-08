Opportunity knocks as Kettering Town head to Alfreton Town

Boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant-manager Paul Bastock give out instructions during Kettering Town's 1-1 draw with Leamington on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Short

Opportunity knocks for Kettering Town tonight (Tuesday) when they head to Alfreton Town.

If the Poppies avoid defeat, they will move into the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North for the first time since early September.

Kettering currently sit in eighth place, a point behind Boston United who aren’t in action this evening although a number of clubs are still packed together in what could prove to be an almighty scramble to finish in the top seven.

New signing Callum Stead made his debut for the Poppies as a second-half substitute at the weekend

The Poppies are probably one of the more surprising names currently in the shake-up with 18 games to go.

And boss Ian Culverhouse is hoping his team can still be in a good position at the end of February to attack for a play-off place during the “business end” of the season.

“We’re jockeying,” the Kettering manager said.

“Everyone is jockeying for positions now and come the end of this month, we’re going into the business end of the season.

“If we can put ourselves in a really good position then I am sure we will have an eye on it (the top seven) and give it everything we have got.”

Culverhouse, meanwhile, believes new signing Callum Stead is the perfect fit for the Poppies.

Kettering signed forward Stead from Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town at the end of last week and he made his debut as a substitute during the 1-1 draw with Leamington at Latimer Park at the weekend.

“He is someone who was alerted to us and we have had him looked at a few times,” Culverhouse said.

“He will fit in really well here because he’s a bundle of energy, he has goals in him as well so he will enjoy the environment and hopefully help us along the way.