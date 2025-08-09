Oppong the last-gasp Poppies hero, Steelmen win, draws for Diamonds and Doughboys

George Forsyth celebrates his goal for Kettering at Royson (Picture: Peter Short)

Eddy Oppong scored a dramatic last-gasp goal as Kettering Town claimed a 4-3 victory at Royston Town to get their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central campaign off to a winning start.

In a frantic match, the score was 3-3 at half-time, and looked to be heading for a draw until substitiute Oppong's last-gasp strike nicked maximum points.

In an action-packed first 45 minutes, Royston took a fourth-minute lead through Josh Boorn, but the Poppies hit back to lead thanks a 12th-minute effort for George Forsyth and a goal three minutes later from Nile Ranger.

Boorn made it 2-2 on 24 minutes, before Joe Iaciofano fired Royston into a 3-2 lead in the 45th minutes.

The Poppies struck back to level almost immediately though, with Jamar Loza making it 3-3.

In the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, there was an opening day victory for Corby Town, while AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Wellingborough Town played out 1-1 draws.

The Steelmen secured a precious three points as Gary Stohrer's 69th-minute strike proved enough to edge past Long Eaton United 1-0.

Diamonds hosted Shepshed Dynamo and went 1-0 down a minute into the second half, but Tarik Dallas levelled the scores just three minutes later.

Shepshed were then reduced to 10 men, but although Diamonds had a man advantage for the final half-hour, they couldn't make it count.

Wellingborough Town travelled to Loughborough Students and were trailing 1-0 at the break after a second-minute goal from Connor Keene.

But the Doughboys secured a point to return home with thanks a 69th-minute effort from Taylor Franklin.