OPINION: It’s a fresh start for Attenborough and the Steelmen but a big improvement is needed

It's a fresh start for Corby Town and new manager Lee Attenborough this season

In an ideal world, every football manager would love nothing more than to start a new season with a completely blank piece of paper.

Fortunately for Lee Attenborough, that’s exactly what he’s got at Corby Town.

And, to be brutally honest, the really good news is that things can surely only get better.

It’s not unfair to say that the 2021/22 campaign was a miserable one at Steel Park.

The Steelmen eventually finished in 15th place, a long way off the promotion challenge Gary Mills had targeted at the start of the season.

Change was needed, it was done swiftly with Mills departing immediately after the final day of the campaign and now it’s Attenborough who finds himself in the hotseat.

A young and clearly ambitious manager, Attenborough knows the level having previously been at Loughborough Dynamo and is clearly relishing the challenge of trying to bring a feelgood feeling back to Steel Park.

Recruitment wise, Attenborough has, understandably, gone with what he knows.

The vast majority of last season’s squad has departed Steel Park for pastures new.

A number of players who were with Attenborough at Loughborough have come through the doors alongside some familiar faces from these parts.

The likes of Jordan Macleod, Matty Slinn and Joel Gyasi have all proven themselves to be more than capable at this level and the one above and should add plenty as the season progresses.

The season kicks-off with a clash against Step 5 outfit AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) and it’s a big opportunity for Attenborough and his new-look squad to hit the ground running.

The Corby fanbase, which can be a major asset, had their patience seriously tested last season.

There was unrest as the results failed to improve and, by the end of the campaign, there seemed to be a feeling of relief that the end of April had arrived.

All they want is to see the whole squad giving absolutely everything they have got for the cause and, although we are all new to Attenborough, it seems that will be the least he expects from his players.

There’s no grand predictions from me when it comes to Corby this season.

The NPL Midlands looks like a tough division again and hopefully this new Steelmen team can be more competitive than last time out.