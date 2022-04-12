‘One game at a time’ as Kettering Town target the play-offs

Kettering Town manager Ian Culverhouse. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies will move into the top seven if they avoid defeat against rock-bottom Guiseley at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday) while a win would see them jump up to a season-high position of sixth.

Kettering are unbeaten in their last five matches but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

And boss Culverhouse insists no-one within the Poppies dressing-room is taking anything for granted against Guiseley side who are five points adrift of safety.

“It’s the old, famous saying of one game at a time,” the Kettering manager said.

“We knew Saturday would be hard because Farsley have picked up good results.

“Now we have other games on Tuesday and Friday (at home to Gloucester City) where our levels have got to be up.

“I don’t think we hit the levels of last Tuesday (in the 2-0 win over York City) at Farsley but we will be alright.

“We’re not getting carried away. They are a very focused bunch who are good to work with.”

Saturday’s game at Farsley was the first of four games in nine days for Kettering.

Rhys Sharpe missed out again due to a shin injury but Culverhouse knows every member of the squad will have a part to play over the next week or so.

“These four games in nine days will test us,” he added.

“We will need the whole squad. If someone comes in, they have to step up and be ready for it.”

Guiseley will arrive at Latimer Park with a new boss at the helm after the club placed the management team of Russ O’Neill, Marcus Bignot and Paul Clayton on gardening leave for the remainder of the season following the 4-1 loss at Gloucester City at the weekend.