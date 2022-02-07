One ban is issued as Kettering Town chairman sends a warning to the 'minority'

Kettering Town chairman David Mahoney has confirmed a fan has been banned from “upcoming matches” following an incident during the 1-1 draw against Leamington at Latimer Park on Saturday.

The incident involved a lighter being thrown at Leamington goalkeeper Jake Weaver with the person involved being identified by club stewards and being ejected.

Mahoney also confirmed the club were investigating a separate incident in which another individual was reported for “making an inappropriate comment towards a match official”.

Kettering Town chairman David Mahoney. Picture by Peter Short

That individual is yet to be identified but should they be, they will also be subject to a ban.

And Mahoney has urged the club’s fans to support the club in dealing with any similar incidents in the future.

In a statement, the Poppies chairman said: “Firstly, I want to start by thanking the 858 fans who made their way to Latimer Park, to enjoy Saturday’s match against Leamington, and before you think I’ve gone mad, I know the gate was 860.

“But sadly two ‘fans’ let the club and themselves down. One was identified for throwing a lighter onto the pitch and another was reported for making an inappropriate comment towards a match official.

“The ‘fan’ who thought it was acceptable to throw a lighter at the opposing goalkeeper was identified by club stewards and ejected from the ground. As you would expect he has been banned from upcoming matches.

“Unfortunately, the fan who made the offensive comments has not been identified yet, but the official’s report suggests it probably was a home fan (due to the location of the incident). We will be reviewing match footage, to see if we can spot the incident.

“We know that passions run high and frustration can boil over, but there is no excuse for throwing any item onto the pitch.

“Likewise, we appreciate that a comment can be acceptable to one, whilst offending another, but the nature of the alleged comment falls into the discrimination category and, if identified, this fan will receive a ban too.

“Neither action will be tolerated by the club and we ask our fans for your support in dealing with this problem. Anyone who breaches these rules will be ejected and will be subject to a lengthy ban.

“The club is working hard to improve our facilities and to do this we need to increase our average gate and attract new sponsors.

“Let’s not allow the actions of the minority, and we really do mean the minority, spoil things for the rest of us.

“We look forward to welcoming our fans to our next home fixture on Saturday, February 19 against York City.”