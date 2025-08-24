On-song Kettering Town show their Real class to see off rivals Bedford

Leon Lobjoit is all smiles after firing Kettering into a 1-0 lead (Picture: Peter Short)

It's now four wins from four as Kettering Town maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a comprehensive 2-0 victory at Real Bedford in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Another clean sheet and two more different goalscorers will please manager Simon Hollyhead the most, as Leon Lobjoit opened his senior account in the first half whilst Alfie Lewis gave keeper Tyler McGregor no chance when doubling Kettering's lead.

Add to that a man-of-the-match performance from Andi Thanoj and the fact that the Poppies still don't appear to have fully gone through the gears this season, gives plenty of reasons for fans and management alike to be cautiously optimistic.

Hosts Bedford edged a cagey start and were denied the opening goal when Ben Stevens's shot from a tight angle was parried to safety by Jason Alexander, low to his left with 11 on the clock.

Leon Lobjoit's defletced effort flies into the Real Bedford net (Picture: Peter Short)

Two minutes later and Kettering scored with their first effort ‘on target’.

Lobjoit cut in from the right side of the box and unleashed his shot which took a wicked deflection off Drew Richardson that completely wrong footed McGregor and the ball whistled into the net.

Big summer signing for Real Bedford, Connor Tee, was kept out by another excellent save from Alexander whilst Archie Jones could only balloon a glorious opportunity over the bar as the hosts looked the more likely to score the next goal.

Eddie Oppong sent an arrowing shot just over the bar on 36 minutes - having been hacked down by Jones only minutes before which saw the Bedford player receive a yellow card - a red wouldn't have been unjustified.

Alfie Lewis drills home Kettering's second goal at Real Bedford (Picture: Peter Short)

But Kettering found their rhythm in the second half with Wes York once again coming on as a substitute to add steel to the midfield.

York delivered a wicked cross on 51 minutes only for Lobjoit to head narrowly over the bar.

But a minute later all was forgiven when Alfie Lewis from the left side curled in a sumptious shot beyond the hand of McGregor.

Three minutes later it got from bad to worse for the hosts as Jones took out another player, this time Archie Crowther, and could have no complaints to seeing a second yellow card - leaving his side to play with a man disadvantage for over a third of the game.

Manager Simon Hollyhead celebrates Kettering's win tat Real Bedford (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering enjoyed the additonal space and created a number of further chances.

Lobjoit headed over again when an initial freekick was spilt by McGregor and the onrushing striker missed from just yards out.

Substitute Jamar Loza will also have nightmares about his effort on 80 minutes when a through ball beat everybody include the advanced McGregor, and having done the hard work getting onto the ball, Loza could only hit the ankle of retreating Sam Cartwright who cleared off the line.

There was a worrying moment when captain George Forysth went down late on with what looked like a pulled hamstring.

His presence in defence is essential to Kettering and all eyes will be on his recovery for the all-ticket Harborough Town game at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday (ko 3pm).

The large travelling contingent who made up well over two thirds of the crowd thoroughly enjoyed their day - ‘what a waste of Bitcoin’ echoing around the ground.

With this latest test to see how mentally and physically strong this Kettering squad is passed with flying colours, confidence and ambitions will be sky high for the visit of Mitch Austin's Harborough side.