The 19-year-old midfielder, who is currently on loan from Sheffield United, enjoyed a starring role as he scored from the penalty spot and then set up captain Gary Stohrer for the late winner in Kettering Town’s 2-1 success at Peterborough Sports on Boxing Day – their first win on the road in the Vanarama National League North this season.

“Frankie was exceptional, he scored one and made one,” Poppies boss Glover said.

“He picked the ball up to take the penalty and he’s only 19 years old so he showed a lot of character to do that and put it away like he did.

“He’s a good player who is coming back to fitness and he has added to our squad. I think he’s got a great chance of going on and having a great career.”

Glover, meanwhile, is hoping midfielder Keaton Ward will be fit to return to the squad for the return clash with Sports at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day (Sunday).

Ward did travel to Peterborough on Boxing Day but was left out due to illness.

“To be fair, he turned up at Peterborough and he didn’t look well,” Glover added.

Frankie Maguire's penalty finds the net as he gave Kettering Town the lead in their 2-1 victory at Peterborough Sports on Boxing Day. Picture by Peter Short

“He wanted to try it so he ran two laps but he wasn’t well enough.

“He actually apologised to me for turning up but I told him he didn’t need to apologise to anyone. That’s the sort of spirit we want. It’s very easy to stay at home but he came and gave it a go.