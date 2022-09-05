Oluwabori rescues a point for Poppies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Oluwabori heads home Kettering Town's late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Buxton. Pictures by Peter Short

Restored to the starting line-up, Peterborough United loanee Oluwabori put the Poppies into an early lead when he fired a shot high past home goalkeeper Theo Richardson after just nine minutes.

But the hosts responded to lead 2-1 at the break as they equalised thanks to a low strike from Serhat Tasdemir before taking the lead when Jason Gilchrist converted a low cross from the right.

Lee Glover’s men were in control for large spells in the second half but found themselves frustrated as Richardson pulled off a number of fine saves to deny the likes of Keaton Ward and Andre Wright while both Gary Stohrer and George Cooper struck the woodwork.

Andrew Oluwabori shows his delight after scoring the Poppies' equaliser at Buxton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Kettering did find a way through in the last minute of normal time when Ward delivered a free-kick from the left and Oluwabori headed home to secure a share of the spoils.

The Poppies have now drawn their last two matches but still have just one win to their name in the Vanarama National League North this season.