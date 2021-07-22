O'Brien stars again in Steelmen's win

Jordan O'Brien scores his second goal in Corby Town's 2-1 friendly win over Barwell. Picture by David Tilley

Jordan O'Brien maintained his impressive pre-season form as he scored both goals in Corby Town s 2-1 friendly win over Barwell at Steel Park last night (Wednesday).

O'Brien, who came through the academy system at Steel Park before having a spell at Sheffield Wednesday, has now hit five goals in four games for Gary Mills' team as they build up towards the new season, which begins in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup with a home tie against Woodbridge Town on Saturday, August 7.

O'Brien opened the scoring when he picked himself up to score from the penalty spot after he'd been fouled but Step 3 outfit Barwell replied before half-time.

However, O'Brien struck again after the break and the Steelmen saw things out to seal a victory over higher-ranked opposition.