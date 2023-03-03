Diamonds suffered a seventh defeat in a row as they went down 2-1 at Nuneaton Borough last weekend.

The club’s fate looks all-but sealed as they are now a massive 18 points adrift of safety with just 11 games to play in the Southern League Premier Central.

Nunn was furious with his team’s first-half display as they fell 2-0 down to Nuneaton before a much-improved second half saw Luke Massingham score his first goal for the club.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds are back at Hayden Road this weekend

Diamonds are due to host Mickleover Sports on Saturday and boss Nunn insists his team won’t be throwing in the towel, despite the situation looking hopeless.

“It’s all about the concentration levels and switching off,” Nunn said.

“Sometimes, it’s the smallest of things.

“I have been here for seven or eight games and it’s been like a pre-season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we are stronger in terms of our set-up. I feel there is a bit more about us.

“We’ve been to Nuneaton and lost 2-1 and we have lost other games recently by a narrow margin.

“In all those games, and people will say I am crazy, we could have got something.

“We didn’t. But there was a point in all those games where we looked like we could get something from them.

“But it’s not bad luck if it continually happens. There has to be something missing and I think that is our concentration levels and taking a bit of ownership.

“The boys are together in it. They are working hard, they have been socialising together and they are all wanting to win.

“We have just got to keep going. We have 11 games left and we have got to pick up some points.