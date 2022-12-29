Nunn wants to make Diamonds “more competitive” after eye-opening first game

Chris Nunn admitted his first game in charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds was a real "eye-opener" for him. Picture by Hawkins Images

The former Biggleswade Town and Kempston Rovers boss was in the dugout for the first time with Diamonds on Boxing Day as they shipped four second-half goals in a 6-1 thumping at Bedford Town.

The defeat left Diamonds still at the foot of the Southern League Premier Central table and 10 points adrift of safety.

Attention is now turning towards Nunn’s first home game in charge as Diamonds take on St Ives Town at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday (January 2).

Ryan Hughes' goal was the only high point for Diamonds in a heavy 6-1 defeat at Bedford Town on Boxing Day. Picture by Hawkins Images

And Nunn insists he wants to change other teams’ perception of his new charges.

“The thing we have got to become is more competitive,” the Diamonds manager said.

“I think, at the moment, teams are looking at us and thinking ‘we should beat them’.

“We have got to try to change people’s perceptions of us as being easy to roll over.

“St Ives lost on Boxing Day so that might put them under a bit more pressure to beat us.

“No team is going to want to lose to us. We will win some games between now and the end of the season, I know that will happen. I am hoping that starts on Monday.

“There were times in the first half at Bedford where we did control the game, if not the ball.

“We equalised, Sneds (Dean Snedker) saved a penalty and then we had two or three chances to go in front.

“But we ended up getting bullied and we couldn’t protect ourselves.

“I didn’t expect us to hit the self-destruct button as we did in the second half.

“It went to 5-1 with 25 minutes left and we had to change formation because I felt that if we didn’t, it could end up being eight or nine. We were gone physically.

“It was very much men against boys in that second half. We did ever so well in the first half but they were just bigger, stronger and better than us. It was a real eye-opener.”

Nunn confirmed he has put in no fewer than seven seven-day approaches for players as he bids to strengthen the Diamonds squad up in the coming weeks.

However, he admits it’s “not going to be easy” to add huge numbers to his struggling team with finances remaining tight at Hayden Road.

“We have got to bring some boys in and that’s not going to be easy,” he added.

“The finances are very tight but I knew that when I took the job. We just need time.

“I took the job for a reason, there was something that drew me to the club and I have got to show that to the players I want to bring in.

“We have got seven, seven-day approaches that have gone in and we have staggered them.

“A lot of these boys here at the moment are from the under-23s. They are good lads and they are respectful and I have no qualms with them. We just have to bring some new guys in.

“The board have been honest with me from the moment I came in and hopefully we can get one or two in before the St Ives game.”

There was one departure from Hayden Road this week with defender Hamilton Bunga confirming on social media he had left the club due to “budget cuts”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Delighted to have been captain of @AFCRD.

