Nunn wants to keep fans cheering in Diamonds’ final home game of the season

And while Diamonds’ fate has been sealed with relegation from the Southern League Premier Central, there’s lots on the line for visitors Rushall Olympic this evening.

Mickleover Sports’ 2-1 win at Stourbridge on Monday means Rushall, who sit in fifth place, still need one more win from their last two games to guarantee a play-off spot.

But they will be up against a rejuvenated Diamonds side who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 1-1 draw against Royston Town last weekend.

Mitchell White was on target again with this effort in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-1 draw with Royston Town last weekend. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“It’s a good game to have,” said Diamonds boss Nunn, whose team round off their season at fellow relegated side Kings Langley on Saturday, said.

“I have a lot of time for Liam (manager McDonald) and Rushall are a good side.

“It’s a game that has got a lot of meaning, which is terrific and that’s what we want.

“We have built up some momentum but we know it’s going to be really hard.

“But we have got to make it hard for them and that’s what we have been doing for teams lately.

“There will be players who we don’t have available but we have a solid 18 or 19 players now.

“I thought we showed in the games with Tamworth and Leiston that we can mix it and we had a complete performance at Stourbridge.

“But this is almost like a cup final for Rushall and they will be all out to win.

“We will have a go at them. It’s our last home game and we want to give our supporters something else to cheer about.