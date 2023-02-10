A 3-0 defeat at high-flying Coalville Town last weekend – Diamonds’ 20th loss of the season – left them still rock bottom of the table and a massive 14 points from safety with 15 games to go.

And what looks like a season-defining week is now upon them.

Diamonds host 15th-placed Barwell at Hayden Road on Saturday before heading to Needham Market, who are just above the relegation zone, next Tuesday night.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds defender Ryan Hughes is closing in on a return after a hamstring injury. Picture by Hawkins Images

And then, a week on Saturday (February 18), Chris Nunn’s men entertain fellow strugglers Hednesford Town.

A big points haul will be needed from the three games if Diamonds are to start clawing their way out of trouble and Nunn has urged his players to embrace the moment and go at their opponents.

“I try to look at every game we go into with a positive mindset,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Barwell, Needham Market and Hednesford are going to look at us and thinking that they need to beat us.

“They will be coming at us so the best way we can deal with that is to go at them. That’s what we have got to do.

“We have got to focus on Barwell first and foremost but the next three are massive for the club.

“Every time a game goes, we lose a life if you like.

“But I stand by what I have said before. We have to enjoy what we are doing and the moment we are in, as stupid as that sounds.

“We are only in February so let’s enjoy this next week and have a go at it.

“I want us to be on the front foot on Saturday, I want us to be asking them questions.

“I’ve got no doubt Barwell we will have the same mindset and they have been in decent form of late.

“It’s going to be hard but we have got to make it hard for them.”

Diamonds will be hoping centre-half Luke Massingham has recovered from a stomach issue which kept him out of the loss at Coalville and Nunn also delivered positive news on Ryan Hughes, who has been ruled out since the turn of the year due to a hamstring injury.

“Ryan Hughes should be okay for this weekend,” he added.

