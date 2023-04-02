Nunn so proud as Diamonds derail Tamworth's title bid with a fine draw on the road

Diamonds were twice on the verge of an incredible win at the morning leaders as goals from Luis Pinto-Leite, with his second in as many games, and Joel Anker put them 1-0 and then 2-1 up in front of over 1,000 fans at The Lamb.

But former Diamond Ty Deacon scored twice, the second of his goals coming in stoppage-time, to secure a 2-2 draw.

That wasn’t enough to prevent former Diamonds boss Andy Peaks from seeing his team dislodged from top spot by Coalville Town who were 3-1 winners at St Ives Town.

The AFC Rushden & Diamonds players gather together after their 2-2 draw at Tamworth. Picture courtesy of AFC Rushden & Diamonds

The draw made it four games without defeat for Nunn and his young team, who have flourished in recent weeks, despite their relegation having already been confirmed.

And Nunn admitted this game saw some of the ‘boys’ in his team ‘turn into young men’.

“The key thing we’ve tried to be is resolute and hard to break down and we knew at times we would need Sneds (goalkeeper Dean Snedker) to be on his game and have a little bit of luck,” the Diamonds boss told AFCRD TV.

“They threw everything at us and we knew the longer the game went on, the more the ball was going to go into our box.

“I am probably repeating myself but when I came in it was a question of trying to get to seven minutes without conceding.

“I think it’s the fifth game in a row where we haven’t conceded in the first half so it’s stepping stones.

“When they equalised with about 10 minutes left, we took the view of trying to have a go at them and we kept the two up top and then we got the goal.

“It’s like I always used to say ‘if it ain’t our day, don’t make it theirs’ and we have had to work really hard in the second half especially.

“I wouldn’t say we outplayed them because we didn’t. They are a very good and strong side and some of our boys turned into young men.