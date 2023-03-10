AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

Diamonds are without a game this Saturday, but the extra couple of days won't give injured defenders Ryan Hughes and Luke Massingham time to recover and be ready for action.

Nunn isn't anticipating either player will be available to him for the next few weeks at least.

And although he is reluctant to sign new players because of Diamonds' hopeless position, sitting 19 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, he feels he going to have to make an exception.

“I don't really want to go out and make signings because it is difficult for us to do that,” admitted Nunn, following last Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Mickleover at Hayden Road.

“But we might have to try and get an experienced centre-half in, possibly.

“With Hughesy and Luke we are probably not talking days out we are talking weeks by the looks of it.

“So that is an area where we can't go into the last 10 games like we were on Saturday.

“We are really stretched in that area, but we will get the boys in training, regroup, and go again.”

The loss to Mickleover was down to a nightmare 12-minute spell when the visitors scored three times to seal the win, with the scores having been level at half-time thanks to a goal from Bogdan Marian.

It was another disappointing day, but one major bright spot for Nunn on Saturday was the performance of new signing Roddy McGlinchey.

The 18-year-old central midfielder has joined on loan from Sky Bet League One side Peterborough United until the end of the campaign, and Nunn believes the club has got itself a little gem.

“It nearly happened a couple of weeks ago, but Rod has come in and he is a good central midfielder,” said the Diamonds boss.

”We are a little bit light in that area, and he is just so polished. I have no doubt at all that he will go on in the game and he was outstanding on Saturday.

“He is a brilliant signing for us and he will be with us until the end of the season so I am delighted with that.

