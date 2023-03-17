News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Nunn maintains his positive outlook as Diamonds get ready to hit the road

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ fate could well be sealed over the next week or so.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

But while the question over relegation from the Southern League Premier Central is now ‘when’ rather than ‘if’, boss Chris Nunn is doing all he can to remain philosophical about the remaining 10 games of the campaign.

Diamonds haven’t played since losing 4-1 to Mickleover Sports on March 4, which was their 15th defeat in the last 16 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had been due to return to action on Tuesday night but the home clash with Rushall Olympic fell foul of a waterlogged pitch at Hayden Road.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn. Picture by Hawkins Images
AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn. Picture by Hawkins Images
AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn. Picture by Hawkins Images
Most Popular

But Nunn’s team are now gearing up for back-to-back away games at Redditch United on Saturday and Bromsgrove Sporting next Tuesday night.

As it stands, Diamonds remain bottom of the table and are now a massive 22 points adrift of safety in the league table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the Diamonds boss is maintaining his positive attitude as he bids to put some morale-boosting points on the board before the end of what has been the most miserable of campaigns for the club.

“It’s two tough games against two good clubs,” Nunn said.

“We will be setting up to try to be positive and we will do all we can to try to get something from them.

“I am a manager and you want to win games and pick up points. You don’t feel great when you are constantly losing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was really disappointed with Mickleover because it was a game I felt we were in for a long spell.

“There are some good lads at the club and they are working hard to show they want to be here.

“I want to see them succeed by scoring some goals and picking up some points and I think we will do that before the end of the season.”