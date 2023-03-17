Nunn maintains his positive outlook as Diamonds get ready to hit the road

But while the question over relegation from the Southern League Premier Central is now ‘when’ rather than ‘if’, boss Chris Nunn is doing all he can to remain philosophical about the remaining 10 games of the campaign.

Diamonds haven’t played since losing 4-1 to Mickleover Sports on March 4, which was their 15th defeat in the last 16 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had been due to return to action on Tuesday night but the home clash with Rushall Olympic fell foul of a waterlogged pitch at Hayden Road.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn. Picture by Hawkins Images

But Nunn’s team are now gearing up for back-to-back away games at Redditch United on Saturday and Bromsgrove Sporting next Tuesday night.

As it stands, Diamonds remain bottom of the table and are now a massive 22 points adrift of safety in the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Diamonds boss is maintaining his positive attitude as he bids to put some morale-boosting points on the board before the end of what has been the most miserable of campaigns for the club.

“It’s two tough games against two good clubs,” Nunn said.

“We will be setting up to try to be positive and we will do all we can to try to get something from them.

“I am a manager and you want to win games and pick up points. You don’t feel great when you are constantly losing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was really disappointed with Mickleover because it was a game I felt we were in for a long spell.

“There are some good lads at the club and they are working hard to show they want to be here.