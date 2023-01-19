Nunn knows Diamonds are dealing in wins in their bid for the great escape

Diamonds are all set to have a fresh look about them after they completed no fewer than six signings last week.

And Nunn insists all those players who have joined the club have done so with the belief that Diamonds can pull off the great escape.

With 17 games to go, Diamonds are currently bottom of the Southern League Premier Central and 11 points adrift of safety with boss Nunn admitting they need to go close to championship form to give themselves the best chance of staying up.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn. Picture by Hawkins Images

The next opportunity to put points on the board comes at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

And Nunn insists hard work will be the key for his team.

“Not many people are giving us much chance of pulling off the great escape at the moment so we have got to work hard to convince players that we are going to have a good go at it,” Nunn said.

“If we are being pulled down to the league below, they are going to have to pull us so hard because we are going to give it everything to try to stay up.

“We have taken a bit of a gamble with one or two who haven’t played at the level but we’re not in a position to go out and bring in tried and tested Step 3 footballers.

“But the lads coming in have proved to me they want to be a part of it, which is really positive.

“What you don’t want to do is go into every game thinking ‘if we lose this game, that’s it’.

“In theory, we are probably going to need another 30 to 33 points.

“We have to work on the basis that we need 11 wins and we can spin that around and say we can afford to lose another six games. If we lose on Saturday then it’s one of our lifelines gone.

“With Bromsgrove, they’re not in great form. There will be a bit of pressure on them. Everyone is expected to beat Rushden at the moment.

“They do have one of the best strikers in the league in Dan Sweeney but we have to start believing we can go into these places and get results.

“If we perform to our best and work harder than the other team then we can’t do anymore than that.

“We have got reports on Bromsgrove and how they might line up so we will look at that but if we haven’t got the hard work and eight or nine of our players aren’t going to get an eight or nine out of 10 then what’s the point?

“We set the standard on hard work, maybe not on quality, in the game against St Ives (a 2-1 win on January 2).

“If we can make sure that when we come off the pitch that the team we have played hasn’t worked harder than us then we can’t have any regrets.

“We have got to go into these games now trying to win. If we go into them and try to win and we lose then we will take it.

“It feels like there is a bit of a buzz amongst the supporters.